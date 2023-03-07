Stoned truck driver goes full road-rage with knife on highway

A truck driver high on meth was arrested for driving intoxicated and threatening other drivers with a knife.

Preecha Kumsub, 43, was booked by Ban Bueng police March 4 after being apprehended on Chachoengsao-Phanat Nikhom Road in Nong Chak Subdistrict of Chonburi with a 30-centimeter blade.







The arrest came after Upathum Thongpiem. 38, called police about a road-rage incident in which a man apparently on drugs threatened him verbally and with a knife, then tailgated him as he drove toward Trat.

Police said Preecha confessed that he had taken two methamphetamine pills two days earlier and one that morning before driving from Bangkok to Rayong. Along the way, he claimed Upathum suddenly changed lanes, nearly causing his 10-wheel Isuzu truck to crash.







Upathum said that, as he made a U-turn, Preecha began shouting and cursing him. He then got out of his truck and waved a knife in his direction. Upathum, who was with several coworkers transporting boats to Trat, drove off, but soon found Preecha tailing him.

Preecha told police he brandished the knife in self-defense, as there were several people in the pickup truck he approached.

He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and weapons offenses.



























