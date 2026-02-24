7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Borneo with no impact on Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck in the sea near Borneo late Saturday night, with tremors felt across several parts of eastern Malaysia, but authorities confirmed there was no impact on Thailand.

Thailand’s Department of Mineral Resources reported that the quake occurred at 11:57 p.m. Thailand time on February 22. The epicenter was located offshore near Borneo at a depth of approximately 633 kilometers, about 55 kilometers northwest of Kota Belud in Sabah, Malaysia.







Initial reports indicated that tremors were felt along the west coast of Sabah, in multiple areas of Sarawak, and parts of western Malaysia. However, there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

For Thailand, the Department of Mineral Resources, together with the Thai Meteorological Department, assessed that the earthquake posed no threat to the country due to its great depth and distance from Thailand’s borders.

Authorities said they will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates if conditions change. Members of the public seeking additional information can contact the Geological Disaster Operations Center at the Department of Mineral Resources. (TNA)



































