Police raid poker den in Pattaya, arrest 14 gamblers

PATTAYA, Thailand — Police have arrested 14 people after raiding an illegal poker game operating inside a two-storey townhouse in East Pattaya, authorities said.

The raid was carried out at around 7:00 p.m. on February 22 following complaints from residents about suspected gambling activity at a townhouse in Soi Wat Boon Samphan 3 (Khao Noi 3).

Officers found a group of men and women playing poker on the second floor of the house. Police identified themselves and detained all participants at the scene.







Police seized six decks of playing cards, a poker table, poker chips used in place of cash, and CCTV equipment. A total of 14 suspects — 10 men and four women, all Thai nationals — were taken to Nongprue Police Station for questioning.

During preliminary questioning, all suspects admitted to taking part in illegal poker gambling. They were charged with jointly engaging in unauthorized gambling for money or valuables and were handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.



































