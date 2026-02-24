Thailand readies safeguards against Trump effect as investment push lifts market confidence

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas announced on Monday that the government is preparing contingency plans to mitigate the impact of the “Trump Effect” following a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The strategy comes as the U.S. administration implemented a 15% blanket import tariff after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that an initial plan exceeded executive authority. Despite these global trade shifts, foreign capital inflows have pushed the Thai benchmark stock index to the 1,500-point level, reflecting strong investor confidence in the country’s economic fundamentals.







The Finance Ministry remains optimistic about Thailand’s recovery, maintaining a 2026 GDP growth forecast of 2.5% to 3%. Minister Ekniti noted that while the new U.S. tariffs are significant, the 15% uniform rate applied to all countries could actually improve Thailand’s competitive standing by leveling the playing field against regional rivals who previously enjoyed lower rates. The Ministry of Commerce is currently monitoring the situation closely, particularly since the current tariff measures are authorized for a 150-day window.

To capitalize on current momentum, the government has designated 2026 as the “Year of Investment” with a primary focus on attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the manufacturing sector rather than speculative capital. A key component of this push is the “BOI Fast Pass” initiative, aimed at accelerating 480 billion baht in investment applications by removing regulatory hurdles. The Council of State has also been tasked with streamlining laws to further unlock business potential and ensure Thailand meets its growth targets despite international geopolitical tensions. (TNA)



































