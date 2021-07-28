66 arrested at illegal Pattaya beach party

Sixty-six people were arrested at an illegal beach party in Pattaya.

Deputy District Chief Pornchai Sungeid led Banglamung police to the Bamboo Beach Club about 8:30 p.m. July 27 where 37 Thais and 29 foreigners were partying, drinking and mingling without face masks as if there wasn’t a raging virus epidemic surrounding them.







Some of those attending tried to escape with one woman hiding in a trash bag and a foreign man trying to cover himself with a beach mat. Both feeble attempts failed and all the reckless party people now face fines of up to 40,000 baht and up to two years in prison.

The beach club manager faces even more charges, including violating the emergency decree, opening a bar against closure orders, illegally selling alcohol and encouraging group gatherings.



































