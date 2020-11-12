58 Koh Larn structures cited for encroachment

The Marine Department is taking legal action against owners of 58 structures deemed to be encroaching on waterfront land or the sea on Koh Larn.







Eakaraj Kantaro, head of the department’s Pattaya office, said 28 resorts, 15 houses, six corridors, two wooden balconies, two pedestrian bridges and a fish pond all are in violation of the Navigation in the Thai Waters Act of 1913.

The property owners were ordered to demolish or modify their structures within 60 days. All the owners appealed to the Administrative Court.

Eakaraj said the law does allow for continued encroachment if the offending property is essential to a career, such as fishing baskets, or, in some cases if the structure was built before 1994. However, he said, no resorts or businesses set up for personal gain ever qualify. He said each case will be reviewed.











