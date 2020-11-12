Thailand’s largest Buddhist art museum opens in Pattaya

Thailand’s largest display of Buddhist art opened in Pattaya Wednesday, highlighting Buddhism’s role in Southeast Asian history.







Founder Somkiat Lopetcharat threw open the Museum of Buddhist Art Nongprue’s doors on Soi Maikaen 19 with free entry for children under 150 centimeters tall and 300 baht for adults.

Managed by the Foundation of Promotion and Preservation of Thai Arts, the museum packages the artworks and Buddha images into exhibits centered around the history of regions and time periods.

The 18 permanent exhibitions include displays on the Lanna, Ayutthaya and Sukhothai, and Rattanakosin kingdoms, Ban Chiang, Lopburi, Yao tribe, Ganesha, and Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos, among others.

The museum is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, see BuddhistArtMuseum.org.





















