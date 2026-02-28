55-year-old man beaten outside Pattaya temple after allegedly confronting teen group

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two men were injured in a late-night assault outside Wat Nongprue in east Pattaya, after an alleged dispute escalated into violence, Feb 28.

The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. when rescue volunteers from Sawang Boriboon and officers from Nongprue Police Station responded to reports of a fight in front of the temple, where a local fair was taking place.







At the scene, two injured men were found. A 55-year-old man sustained bruises across his body after reportedly being attacked by a group of teenagers. A 30-year-old man also suffered bruises and a laceration above his right eyebrow after attempting to intervene and assist the older man.

According to a witness, the 55-year-old had allegedly confronted the group earlier, and the dispute later resumed when he arrived at the temple fair. Before he could enter the event, the group reportedly surrounded and assaulted him. The younger man was injured after stepping in to help.

Police documented evidence at the scene and advised both injured men to seek medical treatment before filing formal complaints. Officers are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to identify and locate those involved for further legal action.



































