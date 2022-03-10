50 new Pattaya police volunteers trained serve and protect

Fifty police volunteers received training and encouragement to assist sworn Pattaya officers prevent and suppress crime.

Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Kullachat Kullachai and Chumsai Community President Jirawat Plukjai opened the training March in the central Pattaya neighborhood.



Training was aimed at creating awareness, cultivating the volunteer spirit and instilling discipline. The cadets were put through drills, given self-defense training, and instruction in completing searches and operating checkpoints. They also were taught their role as a subordinate of certified police officers and not to take the law into their own hands.







Pol. Lt. Col. Thongin Panyanam told the volunteers that fighting crime is more difficult and complicated than ever due to the use of new-age technology. He said the role of police volunteers is to help prevent crime by encouraging public participation to help police officers in preventing and suppressing crime in their own villages and communities.































