5-time criminal busted again for theft

A five-time criminal was arrested again for offering a motorbike ride to a Pattaya man, then robbing him.

Seree Suameng, 37, was taken into custody at his Soi Wat Banglamung apartment March 25 after police tracked down the motorbike he was riding at the time.

Pattapit Kongbanjob, 33, told police he was going home when Seree stopped and offered him a ride. But Pattapit realized Seree was taking him a different way and jumped off the bike and was injured.

He said Seree drove back, scooped up his wallet and amulets that he’d dropped and drove off.

Using CCTV footage, police traced the motorbike to a Banglamung woman who said she’d lent it to her sister. When police showed up at the sister’s flat, they found Seree.

Police said Seree previously was imprisoned three times on drug charges, once for gambling and once for theft.