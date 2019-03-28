Suspects behind 13 Pattaya burglaries arrested

By Banglamung police announced the capture of four men wanted for 13 Pattaya-area burglaries.

Four men wanted for 13 Pattaya-area burglaries have been arrested.

Banglamung police announced the capture of Wirat Roypradith, 25, from Kampaeng Phet, Worapong Patai, 23, from Prachin Buri, Anon Charoenyud, 27, from Trat, and Kiattisak Ritthep, 23, March 26.

Officers seized the motorbikes and tools they allegedly used to break into apartments and houses along with a variety of property reported stolen.

Police said CCTV cameras proved central into identifying and tracking the suspects, but not until after they’d burglarized 13 residences in Pattaya City, Banglamung and Nongprue.

Investigators said they spent the proceeds of their burglaries for entertainment and drugs.