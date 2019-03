Nongprue Soi 4 are complaining about garbage dumped illegally on a roadside.

Denizens of Fah Mi Ard Kan village said they were nauseated by the smell and there was so much rubbish it was spilling on to the road itself.

They demanded subdistrict officials clean up the 15-meter stretch of sewage, scraps and garbage piled up and do a better job of enforcing no-dumping laws.