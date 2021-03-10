Pattaya Jomtien 2nd Road drainage project to wrap in April

Work to lay new drainage pipes under Jomtien Second Road between Rompho Market and the Dongtan Curve is on scheduled and should be finished next month, Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad said.



Flooding along Second Road should greatly reduce once the system is fully operational, Pattana told the media March 9.

The first phase of the project from Rompho Market to the Mutchanu (Hanuman) Curve had new pipes laid and cesspools installed before the road was resurfaced in concrete.

The second phase from Mutchanu to Dongtan Curve includes 450 meters of new pipe and concrete road resurfacing.

The 280-million-baht project should be complete by the end of April, the deputy mayor said.





















