Drugs, gun found in South Pattaya pub raid

Police recovered drugs and a gun in a raid on a South Pattaya pub.

Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Kullachat Kullachai led the 1 a.m. Oct. 12 raid on the Thai-centric Dirty Pub on Soi Khopai. About 50 patrons were inside at the time.

Police found two plastic bags containing a powdered drug, believed to be ketamine, in a trash can and on the floor.

All staff and customers were taken to Pattaya Police Station for drug tests with 33 failing. A search also found a Taurus 38-caliber pistol loaded with six bullets in the glove compartment of a customer’s pickup.





































