400 students benefit from Lions Clubs ‘Sight First’ program

Pattaya City, Thailand – On July 26, Pattaya School No. 5 (Ban Nern Pattaya Nua) witnessed a heartwarming initiative as Lions Clubs International District 310 C, in collaboration with Lions Club Pattaya Taksin, organized the “Good Eyesight for Thai Kids” project by giving eye examinations and distributed eyeglasses to students facing vision problems in four schools: Pattaya City School No. 3 (Wat Sawangfa Pruttharam), Pattaya City School No. 4 (Wat Nong Yai), Pattaya City School No. 5 (Ban Nern Pattaya Nua), and Pattaya City School No. 6 (Wat Thammasamakkhi).







Dr. Numpol Inthapong, director of the Pattaya City affiliated educational institutions, expressed his gratitude to the Lions Clubs for their invaluable humanitarian activities benefiting the children.

Lion Sumalee Unphongcharoensukh, the governor of District 310 C, and members of the Lions Club actively participated in the ceremony, joined by distinguished guests including Jirawat Plookjai, a member of the Pattaya City Council, and school administrators under the Pattaya City Administration.







Highlighting the project’s long-standing support from Johnson & Johnson Company, Lion Sumalee emphasized its crucial goal of providing tailored eyeglasses to address the specific vision problems of the children. By improving their visual health and clarity, the project aims to enhance the students’ overall learning experience.

Lion Sumalee also stressed the significance of parental involvement in caring for their children’s eyes, advising parents to limit screen time on mobile phones and computers. Acknowledging the potential harm caused by the light emitted from these devices, she highlighted the need to address the root cause of vision problems to ensure a lasting impact on the children’s eye health.

A team of specialized eye care professionals conducted eye examinations and provided eyeglasses to over 400 selected students. The glasses will be distributed once the cutting and fitting process is completed, bringing clear vision and brighter prospects to these young learners. The Lions International “Good Eyesight for Thai Kids” project continues to be a beacon of hope, ensuring that the students of Pattaya City can see the world with new clarity and optimism.























