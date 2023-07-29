Young artisans teach decoupage to adult women in Rayong

Six skilled children from the Decoupage Handicrafts team at the Child Protection and Development Center (CPDC), Pattaya, organized a special tutorial session on July 25, to share their expertise in the art of making decoupage handicrafts to a group of 50 women in Kachet sub-district in Rayong Province.







Under the guidance of Khru Bird, representing the HHN Foundation (Thailand), the young artisans Beer, Pim, Night, Ek, Pluem and Teng Nueng took immense pride in contributing to their community through social assistance, knowledge sharing, and creating livelihood opportunities. The event was part of a larger project aimed at empowering women in their local communities, focusing on training, educating, and developing their artistic skills.







On display were a variety of beautifully crafted gift items, including baskets, hats, and more, with prices starting at 200 Baht. These unique handicrafts served a greater purpose by supporting the education fund for the CPDC Home through the HHN Foundation for Thai Children.

Those interested in supporting this cause and acquiring these one-of-a-kind products can find them at the Royal Garden Plaza in Pattaya or by contacting Khun Toy at the HHN Foundation for Thai Children at 081-752-0445.

















