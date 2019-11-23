4 new dengue cases reported in Pattaya

Four Soi Arunothai Community residents have been diagnosed with dengue fever, sparking a fresh round of pesticide spraying and campaigning to eliminate mosquito breeding areas.

Neighborhood President Amnuay Muangthong and Saiying Muangthong, chairwoman of the Primary Health Care Center and village health volunteers hosted an outreach event Nov. 20 where mosquito abate was distributed and free health checks given.

Four locals were found to have contracted the virus, prompting the Pattaya Disease Control Office to fumigate the neighborhood. The dengue sufferers were said to be in no danger.