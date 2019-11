Roadwork creating traffic backups on Thepprasit Road will continue until March as a Department Of Provincial Administration contractor lays new tap water pipes in the area.

The 16.6-million-baht project began Sept. 25 and has resulted in part of Thepprasit being closed. Work currently is underway at the intersection with Sukhumvit Road near the Grand Condotel.

Contractor Sahathanachon Co. is scheduled to complete the project on March 23.