False killer whale dies after beaching in Pattaya

An oceanic dolphin commonly called a “false killer whale” died after beaching itself on Pattaya Beach.

The 300-kilogram “Pseudorca crassidens” was hooked inadvertently by a fisherman and ended up in the shallow waters off the beach around 9 p.m. Nov. 20. Suffering from numerous wounds to its belly, the dolphin was transported to the navy’s Sea Turtle Conservation Center in Sattahip where it died Friday.

It was the second time a false killer whale died after washing ashore. Another beached itself in Trat on Nov. 15. Marine biologists said this currently is the migration season for the species.

34-year-old fisherman Jirayu Wanpusit was nearly pulled into the sea when the mammal swallowed his bait and pulled his fishing rod from his hands. He jumped in the water to get the pole and thought the dolphin was a shark.

Sub. Lt. Kornkamol Kittikammara, veterinarian at the Sattahip turtle center, said the false killer whale measured 3.4 meters long and was suffering convulsions and an elevated heart rate.

Following the two beachings, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources was told to ensure local offices have the necessary first-aid equipment, vehicles and support teams always ready to deal with marine creatures in difficulty.

First identified in 1846, the animal was described as a porpoise but later was given the name “false killer whale” due to its skull having similar characteristics to the giant black-and-white orca.