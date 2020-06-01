Pattaya Sports Club donates printer to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center

At the invitation of Senior Advisor Nigel Cannon, Social Chairman Stan Rees and I visited Palisorn Noja (Khru Ja) at the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center to see if the Pattaya Sports Club could assist them with food donations and any other needs.







Khru Ja told us he had many generous food donors but with the 42 children needing to be home schooled at present he really needed a printer.

Stan Rees very generously offered to donate one of his and on behalf of the PSC.

On May 30, Stan Rees, Nigel Cannon and myself took the printer and a Thai computer expert to set it up for the children.

Thank you Stan Rees for your generosity and our heartfelt gratitude to Nigel Cannon for his continuous donation of food.











