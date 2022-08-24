30 middle eastern bike racers arrested in Pattaya

About 30 Middle Eastern bikers were arrested in Pattaya police’s most-aggressive crackdown yet on street racers.

Police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai led the Aug. 22 raid around 9 p.m. in front of the Esso gas station near Sukhumvit Road in South Pattaya.

Neighbors complained the Arab bike gang members closed down Sukhumvit with their illegal street racing, revved engines and blared horns.







Arab gangs have tormented South Pattaya residential neighborhoods for years and moved recently into Jomtien Beach. Pattaya police have failed to halt the activity as they took only periodic action, often after the races had dispersed. Monday’s crackdown was the most assertive they’ve been.

The 30 bikers were arrested in Pattaya’s Arab neighborhood around Soi Yensabai, the epicenter of Mideast racers since 2015. Some abandoned bikes were seized.







None of those arrested had any licenses, insurance, tax papers, helmets or other requirements. Police said they rented their bikes one day at a time.

Police added they are warning bike-rental agents in Pattaya to collect proper identification and alert police if they believe the rental bikes are being used for illegal racing.



































