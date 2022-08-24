Pattaya bars surprise no one by supporting for 4 a.m. closing

It what should come as a surprise to no one, Pattaya bar owners support a proposal to extend operating hours to 4 a.m.

Damrongkiat Pinitkan, secretary of the Pattaya Entertainment & Tourism Association, said that, after two years of closures and hardship, the extra two hours a night would help offset losses.







He said Pattaya could serve as a model for a tiered tax system for bars and restaurants.

Restaurants, he said, would close by 2 a.m. at latest and, in return, would get a lower tax rate than bars, which would pay more to stay open until 4 a.m.































