Pattaya grapples with setbacks in major street lighting projects

Pattaya, Thailand – The Pattaya municipality is facing setbacks in a major street lighting project, causing delays and contract abandonment. The project, intended to improve public safety and enhance the city’s infrastructure, encountered complications after the completion of underground electrical installation.







The city had allocated a budget of 3.1 billion baht for the project, which aimed to install streetlights along key routes, including Pattaya North Road, Pattaya Central Road, Sukhumvit Road, and other areas. This initiative was part of a larger effort to upgrade the electrical systems in major tourist cities, with a government support budget of 11.668 billion baht, encompassing Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, and Nakhon Ratchasima as well.



Initially, the city successfully completed a pilot project on Pattaya North Road, involving the removal of overhead power lines and the installation of an underground electrical system. The plan was to replicate this model on Pattaya Central Road and Pattaya South Road, along with the construction of a central football field and additional infrastructure for improved reliability and efficiency.

However, the project faced a significant setback when the contractor responsible for the lighting project abandoned their obligations, failing to deliver the remaining 20% of the work within the scheduled timeframe. Despite attempts to negotiate and extend the contract, the city had to terminate the agreement due to the contractor’s inability to complete the project as agreed.







Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, Manot Nongyai, stated that the difficulties were unexpected and caused by challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. The construction industry was significantly disrupted, resulting in a shortage of qualified contractors. The municipality provided assistance and flexibility, including contract extensions, but the failure to meet obligations led to a 10% penalty fee imposed on the remaining budget.







Currently, the city is working to expedite the process of soliciting new bids and engaging a new contractor to complete the unfinished portions of the project. However, this requires compliance with legal procedures, which are expected to take an additional 3-4 months. City officials are appealing to the public for understanding and cooperation as the project resumes and reaches completion.

















