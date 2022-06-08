Police again promise better patrols at Pattaya train station

Banglamung Police promised again to step up patrols of the Pattaya Train Station after new complaints about used condoms and outdoor sex.

Pattaya sanitation workers cleaned up the litter at the railway depot as Banglamung officers, Soi 5 December Community leader Sarawut Salamtae and local residents toured the site Monday.







Police claimed that they had not slacked off on patrols begun after the first reports about condoms and nocturnal antics in December. Officers claimed that the incidents were occurring in a “blind spot” train cars in storage where there is little lighting.

Pattaya officials said the huge piles of train “sleepers” would be removed from the station in a few days. Banglamung police, meanwhile, promised better efforts by its patrol officers to prevent these distasteful night-time activities.



































