2nd European expat in 10 days slits own throat in Pattaya

For the second time in 10 days, a European expat killed himself by slitting his own throat.

The body of Norwegian Pall Frode Aaberg, 58, was found in his Soi Bongkot 8 apartment March 8, lying on his blood-stained bed with a 15-centimeter knife found in his hand.

Police said there was no evidence of any fight, altercation or break-in.

Friend Angkana Rodwan, 40, said she tried to call him, but he didn’t open the door. So, she called a housekeeper to use a spare key to open the door. The floor was full of blood stains, so she called police.







Angkana said that, previously, Aaberg had muttered about wanting to die, but she didn’t take him seriously. Police said Aaberg had rented the room on Jan. 17.

On Feb. 27, Finnish national Karjalainen Markku Tapani, 58, was dead of a slit throat in the bedroom of his Bang Saray house. His death, too, was ruled a suicide.



























