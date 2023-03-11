Wish list for Wat Koh Larn Temple bigger than budget

Pattaya officials and Koh Larn community and religious leaders came together to plan renovation and reorganization of Wat Mai Samran Temple.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai chaired a March 8 meeting with Abbot Phra Weerayuth Wuttithammo, Booncherd Boonying, president of the Koh Larn Island Community, city council members and community leaders.







Popularly known as Wat Koh Larn, Mai Samran established in 1922, is an old temple more than showing its age. But the planning meeting called for not only physical improvements, but the temple’s management and mission.

Six goals were outlined, covering construction and restoration of facilities, promotion of education of students, social-welfare programs, expanded teaching of Buddhist dharma and principles, as well as creating “disciplined and orderly” administration.







No details about administrative changes were offered, but the to-do list of physical upgrades was long. Among the requested renovations were expansion of the roof of the merit-making pavilion, installation of a solar-power system, improvement of monk dormitories, repair of the base of the temple’s main Buddha statue, landscaping around the crematorium and funeral area, a new crematorium and seating, and creation of four exhibits illustrating key events in Buddha’s life.

Worshippers also asked for an entirely new large Buddha statue.

There is no budget for any of the work so the next step is to determine how to find the funding for the wish list.



























