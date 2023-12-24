29 souls survive catamaran near disaster off Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A passenger boat carrying 29 people, mostly Russian tourists, capsized off the coast of Pattaya on the evening of December 23, sparking a massive rescue operation by authorities and marine teams.

The boat, a catamaran named “Sea Breeze”, was on its way back from Koh Larn Island when it tilted dangerously in the rough sea. The passengers, 26 Russians and two Thais, along with the boat’s captain, were thrown into the water. Six of them suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital on the island.







The incident occurred around 6 p.m., after the boat’s driver, Captain Somphot Pomthong, 56, alerted the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya City Rescue Radio about the emergency. Within minutes, several rescue boats, police, and medical personnel arrived at the scene.

According to the survivors, the boat started to lean to one side shortly after leaving the island. They said they felt strong waves and water rushing into the boat. The crew members quickly handed out life jackets and instructed the passengers to stay calm. Some nearby boats also came to their aid and helped them board.

Captain Somphot said he suspected that the boat’s tilt was caused by a detached catamaran, which is a type of boat with two parallel hulls. He said one of the hulls broke off, causing the boat to lose balance. He said he tried to steer the boat to the shore, but it was too late. He praised the rescue teams for their swift and professional response.

The authorities said they were investigating the cause of the incident and the condition of the boat, which had a maximum capacity of 45 passengers. They said they would also check the boat’s registration and safety standards. They said they were relieved that there were no serious injuries or deaths, thanks to the efforts of the rescue teams and the cooperation of the passengers.































