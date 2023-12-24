Kite-flying 8-year-old boy’s leg impaled by iron rod

PATTAYA, Thailand – A young boy’s leg was impaled by a metal rod in a community road under construction in east Pattaya on December 22. The boy, identified as Ben, an 8-year-old Cambodian, was playing with his kite near the drainage pipe installation site when he fell and got pierced by a sharp metal edge.







The rescue unit received a distress call from the boy’s parents, who were cradling him in pain. The rescue team arrived at the scene in Nong Pla Lai, east Pattaya and found the boy in a critical condition. The metal pipe had penetrated over 20 centimeters into his right thigh, causing severe bleeding and shock. The rescue team, equipped with cutting tools, acted promptly to extricate the boy from the metal pipe. They then rushed him to Banglamung Hospital for urgent medical attention, including surgery to address the injuries sustained.

Witnesses said that they saw the boy flying his kite happily before the incident, and then heard his cries and found him lying near the drainage pipe. They expressed their sympathy and concern for the boy and his family. The incident has raised questions about the safety and supervision of the construction site, and the responsibility of the contractor and the local authorities.





























