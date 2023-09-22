200,000 baby shrimps released into the sea on National Fisheries Day

Pattaya, Thailand – National Fisheries Day was celebrated with gusto in Chonburi this year. The ceremony, presided over by Governor Thawatchai Srithong, was held at Phol Pier in Bang Sai Subdistrict on Sept 19. This annual event carries profound significance, closely tied to a decision by the Cabinet on June 6, 2006. changing of the National Fisheries Day from its original date of April 13 to the newly designated September 21.







The mission at the core of this celebration goes beyond mere symbolism. It seeks to enhance the local aquatic ecosystem while simultaneously strengthening the economic prospects of the region’s fishing communities. To bring this mission to life, 200,000 baby banana shrimps were released into the waters during the ceremony. This act of environmental stewardship was made possible through the generous support of the Chonburi Freshwater Fisheries Research and Development Center.















