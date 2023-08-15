200 officials launch crackdown on illegal activities on Jomtien beach

Answering public concerns of illegal activities on Jomtien beach, more than 200 city and police officers converged on Jomtien Beach in the early hours of Aug 12 to investigate and resolve complaints concerning disruptive behavior by troublemakers, the unauthorized sale of alcohol beverages, including ‘kratom’ (Mitragyna speciosa) drinks and blaring music late at night.







The officers inspected whether sidecar street food carts, stalls, and rental services – particularly those vending beach mats and chairs, were complying to the city’s rules and regulations. The crackdown operation stemmed from grievances lodged directly via the Mayor’s official communication channels, emphasizing that the disturbances had caused discomfort, disorder, and noise disruptions to local residents.

The initial operation concentrated on on-site investigation and confiscation of illegal substances and equipment, ensuring strict adherence to legal protocols. Persistent offenders will face escalating penalties if they persist on committing the same wrongdoings.





























