Fire breaks out at Sriracha Hospital; quick response keeps everyone safe

Pattaya, Thailand – On the afternoon of August 14, firefighters and rescue units from the Sriracha Municipality and the Sawang Prateep Sri Racha Foundation rushed to the Somdej Phra Boromratchathewi Na Sriracha Hospital where a fire had broken out at the 150th Anniversary Building. Their main goal was not only to put out the fire but also to make sure everyone got out of the building safely.







The fire erupted on the 15th floor of the 26-story Srisawarinthiranusorn 150th Anniversary Building where thick smoke covered the hallway. Firefighters battled the intense blaze for about 15 minutes before it was extinguished. Initial investigations suggested that an electrical problem might have caused the fire, but more investigations will be conducted to find out exactly what caused the towering inferno.

































