2 teens hurt in motorbike wreck outside Pattaya

Two unlicensed teenagers were hurt when the motorbike they were driving hit a 10-wheeled truck in Khao Maikaew.

Driver Warisara Euakarn, 16, suffered a broken leg while passenger Krittatee Euakarn, 14, was bleeding from the nose and ears from a head injury after the June 13 crash on Highway 331 at the Royal Forestry Department.







Pradit Kaewsiri, 54, said he was making a U-turn with 10-wheeled Hino when the motorbike slammed into the front of truck. The front wheel of their Rayong-registered Honda Dream Super Cup was still stuck under the front wheel when authorities arrived.

Warisara is too young to drive the motorbike legally, but Pradit may be at fault for pulling out in front of them at the U-turn. Police are investigating.

































