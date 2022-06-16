Sinchai files complaint to block certification of Pattaya mayoral election

The runner-up in Pattaya’s mayor election filed three complaints with the Chonburi Election Commission, urging the panel to delay certifying the winner of the mayoral election.

Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn of the Pattaya Ruam Jai group filed his initial grievances with the EC June 7, with claims of vote-buying, in-kind compensation to voters and collusion with poll-station workers.







He petitioned the commission to investigate his claims and delay certification of the May 22, which required a revote at two stations June 13.

Sinchai said that, under the law, the EC has 30 days to certifying an election and 60 days if complaints about irregularities are investigation.





Fearing the EC was rushing to certify the vote after the June 12 revote, he said there was no need to hurry and that all allegations should be resolved before Poramet is declared the winner.

The commission on June 13 declared Poramet Ngampichet, the Rao Rak Pattaya candidate, the official winner and that it found no apparent irregularities. However, a more extensive review of Sinchai’s complaints will be undertaken.

































