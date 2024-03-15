Crocodiles escape from farm causing concern among villagers in Samut Sakhon

Several large crocodiles escaped from a farm in Samut Sakhon on Thursday, causing concern among the farm owner, villagers, and relevant authorities who rallied to help recapture it.

The escaped crocodiles are not small; the largest one weighs over 100 kilograms. Villagers, police, district chiefs, and provincial fisheries officials worked together to recapture the crocodiles, returning them to their original enclosures.







Mr. Pichet Kansutha, the farm owner, informed search parties that the area covers approximately 35 rai (about 14 acres) and cautioned everyone to be careful while searching.

The reason for the crocodile escape was attributed to a damaged cement pond measuring 30 x 30 meters and 2 meters high, which caused a breach in one of the walls, allowing the crocodiles to slip out and into nearby fish ponds.

As soon as the escape was discovered, authorities were notified, and a search commenced. Upon encountering a crocodile above water, they promptly used tranquilizer guns and dragged them out of the pond. However, capturing them proved challenging as some managed to slip away into the water due to their significant weight and lengths of about 4 meters each.







Efforts to surround and capture the crocodiles began in Thursday afternoon and continued until the evening. Fourteen crocodiles were successfully recaptured, but it is believed that several more remain at large.

Mr. Kunsombat Srisombat, the provincial fisheries officer, reiterated that the farm is licensed to breed wildlife obtained from breeding. According to their records, there were 146 crocodiles as of October 29, 2021.

While the pond meets standards, incidents like this necessitate immediate warnings to nearby residents to be cautious, and more coordination is required to capture the remaining crocodiles, he said. (TNA)







































