2 shot in mistaken-identity case at Pattaya pub

Two women were injured after being shot by a gunman in a case of mistaken identity.

The incident occurred on March 24 at 2:10 a.m. in front of Soi Chalermphrakiat 4/1 on Pattaya 3rd Road. At the scene, a black Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS-53 was found with bullet holes on the doors, windows and body. Bloodstains were visible on the car seats and road surface.

Two women, Nippawan Vola, 26, who was shot on her cheekbone and Li Xinying, 24, who holds Chinese nationality and was shot on her left wrist, were taken to Pattaya Memorial Hospital.







An employee of the Ying Club told police that before the shooting, a group of youths had a conflict with Korean tourists in the pub, which the staff managed to defuse. After the pub closed at around 2 a.m., the Korean tourists left on the right, while the injured women left on the left. The gunman followed the women’s car and shot at it multiple times, presumably mistaking it for the Korean tourists’ car.







The police investigated the scene, interviewed witnesses and analyzed CCTV footage from the scene to identify the gunman. Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Nopphon Inpom. He was arrested in Sukhothai Province with a Glock 9mm handgun. The suspect was brought to Pattaya Police Station for interrogation.

According to the police, the gunman had visited the Ying Club Pub and had a conflict with the Korean tourists, which led to a quarrel. The guards intervened and prevented a fight. However, the gunman waited for the Korean tourists in front of the pub until it closed.







When the Korean tourists left in their car, the gunman misunderstood and thought that the Mercedes-Benz leaving the pub was the Korean tourists’ car. He followed and shot at the Mercedes-Benz, injuring the Thai and Chinese women inside.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a gun and bullets without permission, carrying a weapon into a public place without permission, shooting in a public place without a reasonable cause, physical assault, and mischief. The suspect initially confessed to the crime but claimed he did not escape and was on a family tour. The investigation is ongoing.





















