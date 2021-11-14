2 months later, arson investigators still checking Pattaya’s Nashaa Club

Arson investigators are promising to announce the cause of a September fire at a closed Indian nightclub on Walking Street.

Two months after the inferno that gutted the Nashaa Club, investigators still haven’t determined the cause.







Pol. Maj. Gen. Tanong Thongpradubpetch, commander of Police Forensic Science Center 2, led ten investigators to the remains of the club for what was called a final trip to collect evidence and interview witnesses.

The purported story is that the fire was caused by an electrical short on an upper floor. However, Tanong said there were “interesting issues” and some evidence is still being tested at a laboratory.



More interviews with staff and firefighters were performed and Tanong said the lab reports are expected shortly, after which the cause of the fire will be announced and the case sent to Pattaya police for prosecution, if necessary.

































