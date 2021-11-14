Police find two guns, twelve drunk drivers at Pattaya Music Festival

Two men with a gun and 12 drunk drivers were arrested on the second weekend of the Pattaya Music Festival.

Chaowarit Suporn, 29, and Nathawat Songsomboon, 42, were booked on illegal weapons charges Nov. 13 after police at a checkpoint near Bali Hai Pier discovered two 9 mm handguns and 26 bullets in their Isuzu pickup truck.







Both men claimed they were able to carry the guns because they worked as security for the head of the Prachin Buri Provincial Administrative Organization. Only problem? He wasn’t there and they didn’t have gun licenses.

Checkpoints also netted 12 drivers operating under the influence of alcohol.



























