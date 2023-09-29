2 killed in fatal passenger bus crash on Highway 331

Two people were killed and two seriously injured after a passenger bus travelling from Nakhon Phanom heading towards Rayong lost control and collided with a roadside barrier on Highway 331 near the Rai Pamaew area in Huay Yai district, east of Pattaya on Sept 28.







Rescue teams from Pattaya and Sattahip using the ‘Jaws of Life’ to extract injured passengers and transport them to nearby hospitals. The deceased were identified as the bus driver, Samrerng Saripon, 53, and an unidentified bus conductor.







Preliminary investigations indicate the accident was caused by the bus driver falling asleep. The incident led to a significant loss of life and injuries, requiring authorities and rescue teams to manage the aftermath and assist victims and their families.











