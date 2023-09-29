Parliament accepts public draft bills on equality and identity

Parliament has accepted three public draft bills aimed at addressing crucial societal issues. The drafts, presented on behalf of the public, focus on legalizing same-sex marriage, promoting gender acceptance, and redefining prostitution. First Deputy House Speaker Padipat Suntiphada accepted these proposals.

The first draft, known as the Marriage Equality Bill, seeks to amend Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code. Currently, this section restricts marriage to heterosexual couples only. The proposed change would extend the right to marry to any couple, irrespective of their gender.







The second draft, titled “Gender Identity, Gender Expression, and Sexuality,” advocates for official certificates to recognize an individual’s self-identified gender. The third draft, meanwhile, addresses an amendment to the 1996 Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act. It aims to redefine sex workers as legal professionals entitled to equal rights and the freedom to work without discrimination.

All three bills share a common objective: ensuring sexual equality and fostering acceptance and equal treatment for individuals, regardless of their gender, sexual identity, or profession.







Parliament is urged to give serious consideration to these drafts, as they represent an opportunity to provide equality and justice to all members of society. The previous Parliament failed to pass similar legislation, highlighting the urgency of addressing these issues.

Padipat assured the representatives that Parliament would carefully review the drafts and schedule a public hearing session at the earliest opportunity. (NNT)













