2 killed as monster truck crushes pickup in Chonburi

Two people were killed when a massive tractor-trailer crushed a pickup truck on the Chonburi highway.

Driver Kankakee Pichidchonpan, 31, and his wife Kannika Promthong, 29, were killed instantly in the March 1 crash on Sukhumvit Road before the Klong Tumru weigh station in Muang District.



The couple’s 9-year-old son and their 54-year-old aunt Nisarat Nuiplee had come from Surat Thani to visit her family somehow survived and escaped the wreckage unhurt.

Nisarat said that Kankakee slowed as he moved into a turn lane, putting on his hazard lights as he did, suddenly, she heard a loud noise and the roof collapsed as the 24-wheel Hino big-rig hauling shipping containers ran into and over the Isuzu D-Max.







The driver and his wife, sitting in the seat behind him were killed when the tractor’s left wheel crushed them.

Saksit Boonlaor, the 28-year-old driver of the AP Transport Center Co. truck, claims he blacked out behind the wheel and came to when his monster truck was killing those in the D-Max.

He was charged with reckless driving causing death with more charges to follow.































