2 German tourists hit by car on Pattaya Naklua Road

Two German tourists were injured when they were hit by a car as they left a beer bar on Pattaya-Naklua Road.

The accident occurred at 2 a.m. on May 6 on the Naklua Pattaya Road when Jakob Bauler 68, and Klaus Werner 58, were walking back to their hotel after a night out at one of the beer bars along the road, a Nissan Almera crashed into them knocking them to the ground where they lay injured until paramedics arrived.







Mr. Pakasit Nudang 42, the driver of the Nissan said that he exited from a soi (side street) onto the main road and did not see the two pedestrians crossing the road and ran into them. He said, he immediately parked his car and rushed back to help the injured tourists.

Bauler suffered minor injuries to his body, while Werner was severely injured. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police have a CCTV recording of the accident which they will analyze before determining the cause of the accident and take legal action against the guilty party.















