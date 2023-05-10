Thai girl steals Brit’s million-baht Rolex while he was in the shower

A Brit learned the expensive way not to bring strangers into your room and leave your valuables lying about.

Mr. Steven Mark Brown took his grievances to the Pattaya police at Dongtan Curve on Jomtien Beach at 11 p.m. on May 7 reporting that he had been robbed of his million baht Rolex watch.







Brown said that he had met a Thai lady in his condo building in the Jomtien area and had struck up a cordial friendship with her. That evening he invited her to his room. The weather being very hot and humid, he decided to take a shower, so he removed his valuables and placed them on a table.







After a refreshing bath he came out to discover much to his horror that his female visitor had disappeared and along with her, his million baht gold and diamond Rolex watch.

He gave chase but he was not fast enough as she had escaped through a window.

Brown pleaded with the police to track down the female crook and retrieve his priceless heirloom.















