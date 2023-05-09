30,000 Thais sent to work overseas in first 6 months of 2023

Nearly 30,000 Thai workers have been sent to fill overseas positions in various countries during the first six months of fiscal 2023. Their earnings have led to over 100 billion baht in remittances to Thailand. For the month of May, the government aims to send another 1,400 workers abroad.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his appreciation for the work of all agencies involved in the movement of Thai workers during the first six months of fiscal year 2023. He indicated the Department of Employment authorized overseas work for 29,395 Thai workers during the period and facilitated the transfer of 120 billion baht of their income back to Thailand through the Bank of Thailand (BOT) system.







The prime minister noted that the labor sector was an important mechanism in driving the economy. In addition to sending remittances back to Thailand, overseas workers bring back expertise and technical knowledge they become familiar with abroad, effectively contributing to national development. Gen Prayut added that the government is ready to support lawful overseas employment of quality Thai workers.







Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said the government is also committed to supporting the potential of Thai workers, adding that another 1,400 workers will be sent overseas this month. For 2023, Thailand has a target to send 11,300 workers to three primary destinations that include South Korea, Israel and Japan. In the first three months of 2023, Thailand has already sent over 3,637 workers to the three countries. (NNT)















