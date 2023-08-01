2-day alcohol sales ban in reverence for Buddhist Lent

Pattaya, Thailand – In observance of Asalha Bucha Day on Aug 1 and the commencement of Buddhist Lent on Aug 2, the Royal Thai Police has imposed a strict ban on the sale of all types of alcoholic beverages. This nationwide prohibition was enacted from midnight on July 31 until midnight on August 2, encompassing both wholesale and retail distribution of alcoholic drinks, with the exception of duty-free shops at international airports.







The ban is enforced in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Alcohol Control Act of 2008. Any individual or establishment found in violation of this ban will face penalties, which include imprisonment for up to 1 year or fines of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

The primary objective of this move is to pay homage to the significance of Asalha Bucha and the commencement of Buddhist Lent, both of which hold profound religious importance for Buddhists in Thailand. The prohibition of alcohol sales during these sacred days is a crucial aspect of fostering respect for religious observances and promoting cultural sensitivity.







Throughout this designated period, authorities remain vigilant in monitoring compliance with the ban to ensure that all vendors, restaurants, and entertainment establishments strictly adhere to the prohibition on alcohol sales. The public relations department of the National Police Office has released a statement, calling upon the public and business owners to cooperate with the regulation and refrain from selling or consuming alcoholic beverages during the stipulated period.

















