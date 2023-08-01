Police crackdown on unauthorized tour guides at Bali Hai pier

Pattaya, Thailand – In a bid to uphold the integrity of the tourism industry and protect the livelihoods of Thai citizens, Pattaya’s Tourist Police conducted a comprehensive inspection of tour companies and tourist guides around Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya on July 29. The move came in response to escalating concerns over unauthorized guides operating in the region.

The inspection followed a crucial meeting between the Tourism Police and representatives from the Professional Tourist Guide Association of Thailand, led by its President Wassapol Attapornthanaset. During the meeting, the rising issue of unauthorized guides was extensively discussed, highlighting the need to reinforce trust and confidence among visitors.







At the core of the inspection was the verification of the legitimacy of tourist guide licenses, ensuring that only qualified Thai nationals were leading tours. The police confirmed that all tourist guides inspected possessed valid licenses and proper authorization documents, fully adhering to the Tourism Business and Guide Act.

The tourism industry in Thailand is exclusively reserved for Thai citizens, making it explicitly prohibited for foreigners. Violators will face penalties under the Immigration Act governing foreign employment management.























