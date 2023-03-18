Bangkok charity foundation aids East Pattaya fire victims

A Bangkok charity donated 15,000 baht and home furnishings to an East Pattaya family burned out of their house earlier this month.

Representatives of the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, which aids flood, fire and storm victims nationwide, were called by Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak to see if they could assist the family, whose house in Soi Khao Talo was heavily damaged by fire March 5.







One family member, Rattanaporn Chaihanit, remains hospitalized with burns over 70% of her body.

Charity and Nongprue officials inspected the house March 16 and told owner Wasan Rukakul, 65, they estimated damage at 200,000 baht. Wasan works as a janitor.







Foundation officers gave Wasan 15,000 baht for the family and necessities such as home appliances and a mattress.

Winai said Nongprue will assist in repairing the home and see if there’s more financial aid it can arrange.



























