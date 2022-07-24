China lifts bans on more agricultural products from Thailand

The Thai government has announced the successful conclusion of negotiations to lift bans on more agricultural products entering China.

Thai Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on disclosed that the Bureau of Import and Export Food Safety of the People’s Republic of China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) lifted the suspension of product exports from five more poultry and poultry-based product businesses in Thailand.







The lifting of the suspension follows progress in cooperation between Thai and Chinese authorities in working to lift import bans for Thai companies that follow China’s protocols in preventing disease contamination in their products and maintaining managerial confidence. Currently, 20 Thai companies are permitted to import poultry and frozen poultry-based products into China.





SorawitThanito, director-general of the Department of Livestock Development (DLD), said the GACC evaluated these businesses and determined that the producers adhered to China’s import regulations, allowing for the lifting of export bans from these five companies effective July 22, 2022. He also emphasized the importance of prioritizing product safety and preventing contamination in products to boost confidence among domestic and international consumers.

For more information, interested parties can visit the DLD website at http://certify.dld.go.th, use the DLD 4.0 application, or call the department at 063-225-6888.(NNT)































