30 arrested in Pattaya Beach Road raid

At least 30 people were arrested when Pattaya police raided a Beach Road bar illegally open and serving alcohol.

The nearly three dozen Thais and foreigners drinking inside the Lisa bar on the beach between Sois 7 and 8 were all detained and face charges of violating the emergency decree’s dictate against group gatherings as well as Chonburi’s alcohol prohibition order.

The owner also was arrested and charged with illegally selling booze, not enforcing social distancing and opening a bar in violation of national closure orders.

































