Pattaya night business operators propose solutions to boost tourism

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Night Business Operators Association, spearheaded by Rumpueng ‘Lisa’ Hamilton, presented a letter outlining nine crucial recommendations to Pattaya native, Yodchai Puengporn, MP for Chonburi and the National Tourism Committee at the Government House on October 12. Aimed at addressing the pressing challenges faced by Pattaya’s tourism industry, these recommendations were discussed during a meeting where the association actively participated.







The key recommendations include advocating for training and licensing for guards, proposing a 10% tax relief on businesses within the industry to stimulate tourism, promoting Pattaya as a premier global destination, suggesting the expansion of entertainment zones to attract more tourists, and advocating for extended operating hours for businesses and entertainment venues to boost night-time activities.







Furthermore, the association stressed the need for a unified music copyright system, strict regulations for roadwork projects related to tourism, the enactment of laws for tourist protection, and full utilization of U-Tapao International Airport to address various tourism-related issues.

The association firmly believes that Pattaya, with its untapped potential, requires innovative approaches to overcome persisting challenges in the tourism sector. Despite the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, businesses in Pattaya continue to face hurdles, and the association emphasizes the urgency of adopting new strategies to maximize the city’s tourism appeal.













