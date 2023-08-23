Kuwaiti tourist rescued from blazing Pattaya apartment building

Pattaya, Thailand – A Kuwait tourist was trapped in his room as a raging fire engulfed an adjacent room on the second floor of a 4-story apartment house in Soi Sunee Plaza, South Pattaya on the night of Aug 21.

Firefighters and rescue personnel swiftly scaled ladders, shattered windows, and employed water hoses to douse the flames. The trapped tourist in the burning building was successfully evacuated after the rescue team used specialized tools to unlock the door.







Rachata Khunkaya, 55, the apartment caretaker, described how a second-floor resident alerted him to the fire. Rushing to the scene, Rachata broke through the door, discovering flames near the kitchen and wardrobe. He immediately called the fire department and emergency services to come to the rescue.

Police and forensics conducted a preliminary examination of the premises to determine the origin of the fire, suspecting an electrical malfunction to be the cause.

















